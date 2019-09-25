Louisiana police: Men filming music video waved stolen guns

Police in Louisiana say they've arrested eight people who were waving stolen guns and assault rifles around in public while filming a music video.

News outlets report police seized 15 guns from the suspects, three of which turned out to be stolen. A caller reported seeing the group toting the weapons around in the middle of a Baton Rouge street Monday evening. Police say the group had been filming a rap video.

Two suspects were booked into juvenile detention, four were booked into a prison and two others were issued summonses to appear in court.