'Maderna' tourist wanted after skipping Hawaii Zoom hearing

An Illinois woman is wanted in Hawaii after she didn't show up for a virtual court hearing on her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.”

September 22, 2021, 9:08 PM
2 min read

HONOLULU -- A Hawaii judge issued a bench warrant for an Illinois woman after she failed to appear for a virtual court hearing Wednesday following her arrest for an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as “Maderna.”

Judge Karin Holma said she would issue a $500 warrant for the 24-year-old woman's arrest during a hearing on the case held via Zoom.

Deputy Hawaii Attorney General Kory Young said he was requesting the warrant even though the scheduled proceeding was a status hearing.

She was released without bail earlier this month on two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19.

In order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu Aug. 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, authorities said in court documents.

The state public defender's office represented her at previous hearings. “Our office did not receive an application from her for our services,” said Public Defender James Tabe. “Therefore, we are not representing her.”

It's not clear if she hired an attorney. She hung up on an Associated Press reporter who asked her to comment on the allegations Wednesday.

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 22, 5:39 AM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

37 minutes ago

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Sep 21, 7:20 PM

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

1 killed, 2 injured in Louisville bus stop shooting

2 hours ago

Biden admin missed red flags before Haitian migrant surge

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

1 killed, 2 injured in Louisville bus stop shooting

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Gabby Petito disappearance ignites new interest in unsolved cases

Sep 22, 9:56 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events