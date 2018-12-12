Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta

DECATUR, Tenn. — Dec 12, 2018, 5:13 AM ET
An earthquake is caused when two blocks of earth slip past each other on a fault plane, according to the US Geological Survey.PlayJohn Lund/Getty
WATCH What is an earthquake?

Interested in Earthquakes?

Add Earthquakes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Earthquakes news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Earthquakes
Add Interest

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.

The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.

There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.

Comments