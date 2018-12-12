Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta

Interested in Earthquakes?Add Earthquakes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Earthquakes news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.
The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.
There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.