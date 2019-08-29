Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rumbles 150 miles off Oregon coast

An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened just after 8 a.m. about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from land.

It was at a depth of about 7 miles (5.4 kilometers) underwater.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.