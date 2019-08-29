Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rumbles 150 miles off Oregon coast

  • ByThe Associated Press
COOS BAY, Ore. — Aug 29, 2019, 12:04 PM ET
PHOTO: This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.PlayABC News
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 29, 2019

An underwater earthquake with an initial 6.3 magnitude has struck off the Oregon coast.

Interested in Earthquakes?

Add Earthquakes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Earthquakes news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Earthquakes
Add Interest

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday no tsunami is expected from the temblor, which happened just after 8 a.m. about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from land.

It was at a depth of about 7 miles (5.4 kilometers) underwater.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.