Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 has struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska

October 11, 2021, 10:04 AM
CHIGNIK, Alaska -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.

The epicenter was about 114 kilometers (71 miles) east of the village of Chignik, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The depth was reported at 46.3 kilometers (29 miles) deep.

There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

