Man accused in Jewish center video threat pleads not guilty

A 20-year-old Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to threatening a Jewish community center in a video police say shows him shooting a rifle.

A judge near Youngstown set bond at $250,000 for James Reardon on Monday and ordered him to stay away from Jewish churches and organizations if he is released from jail.

Police arrested Reardon, of New Middletown, Saturday on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

New Middletown police say he posted a video on Instagram last month of himself shooting a semiautomatic rifle.

The video included sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist."

Police say they found weapons and anti-Semitic information at his home.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.