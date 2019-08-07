Man accused of selling guns to buyers in US and Mexico

Prosecutors are charging an Alabama man with illegal gun sales in a case that involves weapons advertised online at Armslist.com and shipped to buyers in Mexico, New York and California.

In a newly unsealed affidavit, a federal agent says Arkeuntrez Kenyez Lareco Washington told him he's sold guns to out-of-state buyers since 2016 after watching a documentary film about firearms trafficking.

The affidavit says Washington told the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent he has used FedEx, with phony names and no return addresses, to ship packages to California and New York.

Federal agents say they're aware of at least 15 firearms Washington purchased since November 2018 in Alabama, including nine "AR-type" pistols. Court records don't specify how many guns are suspected of being illegally sold to others.