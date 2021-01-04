Man allegedly pulls gun over lack of masks at fitness club
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A Twin Cities-area man accused of pointing a gun at a fitness club manager after complaining that members were exercising without masks was charged Monday with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Michael Florhaug, 64, was arrested following the incident Thursday at LA Fitness in Maplewood. Prosecutors said assistant manager Mike Olson, who thought Florhaug was going to shoot members without masks, eventually tackled Florhaug, took the gun and removed all the ammunition.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Florhaug, of Maplewood.
Florhaug allegedly yelled at the manager, called him dumb and said he was going to photograph club members. When Olson tried to intervene, Flohaug pulled out a gun and pointed it at the manager, who backed away. Florhaug put the gun back in his sweatshirt pocket and walked toward the front of the gym where Olson subdued him, the complaint said.