Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Sheriff's officials say one suspect has been arrested and a second suspect is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin

September 16, 2021, 7:17 PM
2 min read

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Darren Lee McWright, 56, from St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name of Osborne, was arrested on a warrant from Dunn County and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail, according to Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

A warrant is out for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area and is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Family members say the four victims — two men and two women — were together at a bar Saturday night in St. Paul. A farmer discovered their bodies Sunday in his Dunn County cornfield, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) to the east. All four had suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Bygd has said investigators believe the victims “were randomly brought to” the area and that someone intentionally drove the SUV off the road and into the tall corn in the Town of Sheridan. He said the victims have no known connection to Dunn County.

The victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; her longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.

Pettus had been working at Shamrocks bar and restaurant in St. Paul, where his sister had also been a longtime server, his brother, Zake Pettus said.

The FBI Minneapolis field office is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation, an FBI spokesman said.

Top Stories

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: US reports highest daily death toll in nearly 7 months

32 minutes ago

Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

1 hour ago

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Florida police name boyfriend a ‘person of interest’ in Gabby Petito case

Sep 16, 7:46 AM

Police say they're frustrated with missing woman's boyfriend for not speaking to them

2 hours ago

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

4 hours ago

Health care rationed statewide in Idaho as COVID surge drags on

3 hours ago

Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Florida police name boyfriend a ‘person of interest’ in Gabby Petito case

Sep 16, 7:46 AM

Police say they're frustrated with missing woman's boyfriend for not speaking to them

2 hours ago

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

4 hours ago

Health care rationed statewide in Idaho as COVID surge drags on

3 hours ago

Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Florida police name boyfriend a ‘person of interest’ in Gabby Petito case

Sep 16, 7:46 AM

Police say they're frustrated with missing woman's boyfriend for not speaking to them

2 hours ago

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

4 hours ago

Health care rationed statewide in Idaho as COVID surge drags on

3 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events