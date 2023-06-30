The man who attacked a Muslim lawmaker first made lewd comments and tried to kiss her, police say

This booking photo provided by the Hartford Police Department shows Andrey Desmond of New Britain, Conn. Desmond was charged Wednesday, June 28, 2023 with assault in connection with an attack on State Rep. Maryam Khan outside a Muslim prayer service in Hartford. ( Hartford Police Department via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A man accused of attacking a Connecticut lawmaker outside a Muslim prayer service first made lewd comments to the woman and tried to kiss her, according to a police report.

Andrey Desmond, 30, was ordered held in lieu of $250,000 bond at his arraignment Thursday on charges including misdemeanor assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace and interfering with police.

The attack happened Wednesday morning after State Rep. Maryam Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, attended a service celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday at Hartford's XL Center arena with about 4,000 other people.

She was taking pictures with her family outside the building when she was approached by Desmond, who directed a sexual statement at her, according to the police report. He then followed her when she tried to walk away from him, put his arm around her neck and tried to kiss her, according to the report.

When Khan pulled away, Desmond slapped her across the face and let go of her neck, causing her to fall to the ground, suffering minor injuries, the report says.

Khan told police she does not know Desmond.

Desmond was chased down and held by two bystanders, one of whom kicked him in the face after he was on the ground and had stopped fighting, police said. That man is expected to be charged with assault, according to the report.

Police have said the incident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed. Desmond is due back in court on July 17.

Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, became the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House when she won a special election for the seat in March 2022. She did not return phone calls and email messages Thursday. House Democratic leaders released a statement saying they had spoken to her and while she appreciates the support she is receiving, she also is requesting privacy.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont was among the many state officials offering support to Khan on Thursday.

“It is disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked by peaceful prayer,” Lamont said in statement.