Man charged in fatal shooting at Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT -- A 30-year-old man has been charged in a drive-by shooting at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall that left another man dead and five people wounded.

Samuel Tipton was expected to be arraigned Saturday on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder and gun charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Lorenzo Gains, 30, was shot about 2 a.m. Tuesday and later pronounced dead outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall. Three women — ages 26 to 43 — and two men, 43 and 46, were taken to hospitals with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall at the time of the shooting.

Interim Police Chief James White said Wednesday that preliminary evidence suggests that shots also were fired by people attending the event at the vehicle involved in the drive-by.

“This was some type of conflict between the two parties involved,” he said. “This was not a random shooting.”

Tipton was arrested later Tuesday while trying to get treatment at a suburban hospital a few miles from the banquet hall.

“This case is representative of the escalating violence that is pummeling our region and America’s most populous cities,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “It is way too easy to try and settle any perceived issues with firearms. It is no longer true to say that children are the ones that cannot control their tempers, emotions, and disputes. Adults have zoomed to the top of that list.”

Court records Friday did not list an attorney for Tipton.