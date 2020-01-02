Man charged in Kansas with killing ex, 2 of her children A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas

This undated photo provided by The Wyandott County Detention Center in Kansas City, Kan shows Ismael Caballero. Caballero has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kan. The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Wyandott County Detention Center via AP) The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He is jailed on $1 million bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday.

Prosecutors allege in charging documents that he set fire to the house as well as to a minvian. The complaint doesn't list a cause of death for the victims or a possible motive for the killings. It says they died either Sunday or Monday.

Family members said Rodriguez-Santilla had two other children who weren't home at the time of the fire.