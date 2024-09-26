Man charged with killing 13-year-old Detroit girl whose body remains missing

A man already in jail on sexual assault charges has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a 13-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT -- A man already in jail on sexual assault charges was charged with murder Thursday in the disappearance of a 13-year-old Detroit girl who has been missing since leaving school in January.

The “overwhelming evidence” shows that Na'Ziyah Harris is dead, though her remains still have not been found, prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Investigators believe Jarvis Butts, 41, killed the girl because she was pregnant with his child, Worthy said.

His "alleged actions were beyond predatory," she said. "They were vulturous: He groomed and preyed upon Na’Ziyah with expertise.”

Butts was charged with murder and other crimes. He has been in jail since April, unable to post a $250,000 bond in a separate case. A message seeking comment from his lawyer was not immediately returned.

Police for months have been chasing tips about Na'Ziyah, even searching a Detroit river and suburban pond. Worthy said a piece of her clothing was found, indicating a possible struggle.

Na'Ziyah knew Butts because he had children with her aunt. Worthy said he began sending sexually explicit messages to the girl in 2022.

On Jan. 9, the day of her disappearance, Na'Ziyah used her tablet to tell Butts that she would meet him after school, Worthy said.

The prosecutor talked to reporters while standing in front of a selfie taken by a smiling Na'Ziyah at school that same day.

“That will always be haunting,” Worthy said. “Because it was taken just a short time before the evidence shows that she was never seen or heard from again. ... Little did she know that she was really saying goodbye."

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez