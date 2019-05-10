Fifth man charged with link to Mississippi officer's killing

  • ByThe Associated Press
GULFPORT, Miss. — May 10, 2019, 12:50 PM ET
A Biloxi police vehicle that was assigned to patrolman Robert McKeithen is covered in flowers as Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman, rear, talks , with a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Biloxi, Moss. Houseman said he was one of the officers who brought Darian Tawan Atkinson, 19, to Biloxi after his arrest in Wiggins on May 6, in the death of Patrolman McKeithen. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

A fifth person now faces charges stemming from the slaying of a Mississippi police officer outside his police station.

Andre A. Sullivan was charged Thursday as an accessory after the fact and jailed in Harrison County.

The 18-year-old allegedly helped 19-year-old Darian Atkinson after Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen's killing. The patrolman was fatally shot Sunday outside Biloxi's police station. Atkinson faces a capital murder charge.

Local media report a judge is revoking bail on earlier charges for Sullivan and 20-year-old Dalentez Latavian Brice, also arrested as an accessory. The judge is jailing them without possibility of pretrial release. Bail is set at $500,000 on accessory charges for 21-year-old Joshua Michael Kovach and 21-year-old Davian Atkinson, who is Darian Atkinson's brother.

A public defender was named to represent Darian Atkinson.

