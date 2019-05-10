Fifth man charged with link to Mississippi officer's killing

A fifth person now faces charges stemming from the slaying of a Mississippi police officer outside his police station.

Andre A. Sullivan was charged Thursday as an accessory after the fact and jailed in Harrison County.

The 18-year-old allegedly helped 19-year-old Darian Atkinson after Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen's killing. The patrolman was fatally shot Sunday outside Biloxi's police station. Atkinson faces a capital murder charge.

Local media report a judge is revoking bail on earlier charges for Sullivan and 20-year-old Dalentez Latavian Brice, also arrested as an accessory. The judge is jailing them without possibility of pretrial release. Bail is set at $500,000 on accessory charges for 21-year-old Joshua Michael Kovach and 21-year-old Davian Atkinson, who is Darian Atkinson's brother.

A public defender was named to represent Darian Atkinson.

