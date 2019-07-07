Man charged with murder after mobile home fire kills 4

Police have arrested a man suspected in a mobile home fire that killed four people in Washington state.

Matthew Timothy Wetherington has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson. The 34-year-old was booked into jail Saturday night.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The bodies were found inside a trailer at a mobile home park in Port Angeles, a coastal gateway to Olympic National Park, but they haven't been identified yet.

Four family members lived in the trailer and haven't been seen since the fire early Saturday: 34-year-old Valerie Kambeitz and her three young children.

Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada says investigators believe Wetherington also lived in the trailer and was married to Kambeitz.