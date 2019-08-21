Man charged with threatening shooting at Planned Parenthood

Federal authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested on charges that he made online threats of a shooting at a Planned Parenthood facility in Washington.

The FBI and U.S. attorneys in Washington and Nashville said in a news release that 20-year-old Jacob Cooper made a court appearance Wednesday on a charge of unlawfully transmitting a threat to injure.

Authorities say Cooper, of Clarksville, made comments on the social media site iFunny that included a threat to "shoot up" a Planned Parenthood location in the nation's capital.

Prosecutors say the Aug. 13 postings also included threats about killing federal agents with a bomb, a rifle, or the poison ricin.

Cooper's federal public defender said he had no immediate comment Wednesday afternoon because he had not yet reviewed the case.