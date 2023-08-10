Man cited for animal neglect after dog dies in triple-digit heat during Phoenix hike

Authorities say a man has been cited for animal neglect after his dog died from heat-related issues while on a hike in north Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A man was cited for animal neglect after his dog died from heat-related issues while on a hike in north Phoenix, according to authorities.

Phoenix police didn’t immediately release the name of the 29-year-old man, but said he was “issued a citation in lieu of detention” for neglect of animals.

They said the hiker called 911 around 11 a.m. Wednesday to say he and his two dogs were experiencing heat-related issues on the Piestewa Peak mountain trail.

Phoenix Fire Department crews located the hiker some 300 yards from the trailhead and said one of the man’s dogs was dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to cool down the other dog, who also was in heat distress but survived the hike in triple-digit weather.

In 2016, the city of Phoenix enacted a ban on taking dogs on city hiking trails when temperatures are above 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius). The penalty can include jail time and fines up to to $2,500.

Phoenix and much of the region has suffered from record-setting heat over the summer, including a record 31-day streak of daily highs over 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) in the city.