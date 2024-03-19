Man dies, woman injured after vehicle goes over cliff at adventure park

Officials say a man died and a woman was injured when they lost control of their vehicle at an off-road adventure park in eastern Kentucky and it fell off an 80-foot cliff

STANTON, Ky. -- A man died and a woman was injured when they lost control of their vehicle at an off-road adventure park in eastern Kentucky and it fell off an 80-foot cliff, officials said.

Crews responded to a report that a utility task vehicle crashed Saturday evening at Hollerwood Off-Road Adventure Park, Powell County Search and Rescue said in a social media post. The woman called 911 to report that she was trapped in the vehicle and the man had been ejected, the post said.

Crews from several agencies as well as civilians then began searching for the crash site. When it was found, they were able to set up multiple rope systems to rescue the woman from the vehicle, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The park in Stanton says it offers trails on over 2,500 acres of ridges and valleys.