Man who faked being a DEA agent gets 10 years in prison

A man who prosecutors say faked being a law officer and stole more than $300,000 from immigrants in Texas and Illinois who were seeking legal status has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Modesto Gonzalez III was sentenced Tuesday. Prosecutors say Gonzalez impersonated a Drug Enforcement Agent and told immigrants in the Austin and Chicago areas that they would be deported if they didn't pay him thousands of dollars apiece. Prosecutors say he later demanded that the immigrants pay him taxes.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Caldwell County man must repay the victims.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gonzalez has three prior convictions for impersonating a law officer and impersonation-based theft.