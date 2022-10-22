Man fatally shot after California high school football game

Police say a man has died in a California shooting after a Sacramento high school football game

ByThe Associated Press
October 22, 2022, 7:47 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.

Police said the shooting victim — a man in his mid-20s — was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.

Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.

The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events