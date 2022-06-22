Man found not responsible for deadly 2017 Times Square vehicle rampage because of mental illness

Man found not responsible for deadly 2017 Times Square vehicle rampage because of mental illness

ByThe Associated Press
June 22, 2022, 1:12 PM

NEW YORK -- Man found not responsible for deadly 2017 Times Square vehicle rampage because of mental illness.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events