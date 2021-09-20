Man killed in shootout with officers in northern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say authorities killed a man who fired at officers in northern Kentucky over the weekend

September 20, 2021, 2:47 PM
1 min read

WARSAW, Ky. -- Authorities killed a man who fired at officers in northern Kentucky over the weekend, state police said.

Kentucky State Police said they are investigating Saturday morning's shooting in Gallatin County.

The man had fired in the direction of several officers, prompting them to shoot back, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The man was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

State police did not immediately identify the man who was killed or give more details about the shooting, including the races of those involved.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said in a statement.

