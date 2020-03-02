Man pleads not guilty to child abuse but murder plea delayed A Missouri man charged in his Chinese wife's death pleaded not guilty to child abuse and domestic assault charges but a plea in the murder case was delayed

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. A grand jury indicted Elledge, of Missouri, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the death of his missing Chinese wife after the case stalled in front of a judge. Boone County prosecutors had filed a first-degree murder charge against Elledge on Feb. 19, although the body of his wife, Mengqi Ji, has not been recovered. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP, File) The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Columbia man accused of killing his Chinese wife pleaded not guilty Monday to abuse charges related to the couple's child but a plea in his wife's death was delayed.

Joseph Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in the killing his wife, Mengqi Ji, who has not been seen since early October. A grand jury indicted him Friday on the murder charge, as well as child abuse, child endangerment and third-degree domestic assault.

An initial plea on the murder charge was delayed Monday until Elledge can secure a lawyer for that case, KMIZ-TV reported.

Prosecutors initially charged Elledge with child abuse and endangerment for alleged crimes involving the couple's 1-year-old daughter but not directly related to the murder charge.

Prosecutors allege Elledge killed Ji because he wanted to avoid a costly divorce and ensure that she didn't flee to China with their daughter. Investigators believe Elledge strangled his wife and dumped her body in a remote area, according to court documents.

Despite repeated searches, authorities have not located Ji's body.