Man shot and killed by police after firing at a New York State Police barracks

MALTA, New York -- A man was fatally shot by police Wednesday after he fired several rounds at a State Police barracks in upstate New York, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Saratoga barracks in Malta, located about 30 miles (48 km) north of the capital city of Albany. Roads surrounding the barracks were closed about two hours later as police investigated.

After receiving a report of shots fired near the barracks, troopers left the building and “engaged the suspect, fatally wounding the individual,” according to a statement from State Police. A preliminary investigation determined the man arrived at the barracks with a “hunting-style rifle” and began firing.

Police said the shooting posed no ongoing threat to public safety.