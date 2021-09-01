Man shot with slain off-duty New Orleans cop in Texas dies

Houston police say the friend of an off-duty New Orleans police officer who was fatally shot during a holdup on the patio of a Houston restaurant has also died, more than a week after being wounded in the shooting

September 1, 2021, 11:17 PM
2 min read

HOUSTON -- The friend of an off-duty New Orleans police officer who was fatally shot during a holdup on the patio of a Houston restaurant has also died, more than a week after being wounded in the shooting, police said.

Houston police said Wednesday that Dyrin Riculfy, 43, was pronounced dead on Tuesday. New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene on Aug. 21.

Two men — Frederick Dwayne Jackson, 19, and Anthony Rayshard Jenkins, 21 — each have been charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shootings. Both are being held without bail.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a message about the possibility of an upgraded charge after Riculfy's death.

Police have said that Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a patio when two men wearing hoodies approached and tried to rob them.

The suspects — later identified as Jackson and Jenkins — fled the scene. Both were arrested last week. Police are also searching for a third man for questioning.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has said both men were free on bonds when the shooting happened. Jenkins was out on a bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Jackson was out on bond for an aggravated robbery, Ogg said.

Attorneys listed for Jackson and Jenkins did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

