Man suspected of 3 killings in Oregon town is still at large

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man sought in the killings of three people after a hit-and-run crash near a casino and a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city was still at large Saturday.

The suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, was not found after a manhunt Friday, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the man is suspected of killing a person and stealing their truck before running over two people Friday near a casino in the coastal city of North Bend, leaving one of them dead. He's then accused of shooting and killing someone inside a cannabis shop in the city about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

Frasier identified the person fatally struck at an RV park at the Mill Casino as 74-year-old Anthony Oyster. His wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, also was hit and was in critical condition at a hospital Saturday. They are a couple from Florida, Frasier said.

The prosecutor said 47-year-old Coos Bay resident Jennifer L. Davidson was fatally shot at the marijuana dispensary. Authorities have not been able to notify the family of the third person who was killed, so their name has not been released.

Officials also “have not been able to identify the name and other pertinent information of the suspect in this case,” Frasier said in a news release.

Authorities found the stolen truck Friday near the small community of Noti, on a highway north of where the wave of violence took place. The truck had been set ablaze, Frasier said.

Lane County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers searched unsuccessfully for the man in the woods, and residents were asked to stay inside.