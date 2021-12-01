Man wounded after shootout with police outside Tulsa airport

Authorities say airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a vehicle carrying his wife, whom he tried to confront in a parking garage after her flight landed

TULSA, Okla. -- Airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a car carrying his wife, whom he tried to confront in a parking garage after her flight landed, authorities said.

The man had threatened to harm the woman late Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa police said. She was escorted to her brother's car by airport police, but authorities said her husband shot at them.

Airport police returned fire, striking the man in the foot, said Tulsa Police Capt. Jerrod Hart. One of the airport officers was struck by gunfire but was wearing a protective vest that shielded him, Hart said.

The woman and her brother weren't hurt, authorities said.

The man who opened fire was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name or detailed any charges he may face. Police said they were working to determine why the man was trying to confront his wife.