March for Life returns to Washington: What to look for when anti-abortion activists gather

Thousands of anti-abortion activists are coming to Washington Friday for the annual March for Life, seeking to build momentum after a string of victories and maintain pressure on legislators. After decades of fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade, organizers are seeking to focus on the multiple state-by-state battles taking place over abortion rights.

Here's what to know about the 52nd March for Life:

Organizers have estimated around 150,000 marchers — and previous years in the March for Life's 52-year history have certainly drawn those kinds of numbers. But the turnout may be limited by continued harsh winter weather that already forced President Donald Trump's inauguration indoors Monday. Attendance may also be impacted by a natural relaxation among abortion opponents after the historic June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade — which had guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, organizers and activists are focusing on the multiple state-level battles over abortion rights. As in the past, the march will start with a rally on the National Mall and end in the space separating the Capitol building from the Supreme Court. For decades, the protesters' focus was on the courthouse, but now the main target is the domed complex across the street.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said there is still work to be done, despite the Supreme Court decision. “There’s no silver bullet to ending abortion,” she said. “The march now ends on the backside of the U.S. Capitol to remind our representatives that abortion is not only a state issue, but also a local issue and also a federal issue.”

Looking forward, Hawkins added that she would like to see Trump defund Planned Parenthood and put more government focus on making sure women with unplanned pregnancies have the resources to have the child, such as paid family leave and expanded child tax care credits.

Trump disappointed some hardcore abortion advocates in the campaign last year by refusing to back the idea of a federal abortion ban and opposing some of the harsher state-level bans. But Trump has claimed credit for the fall of Roe v. Wade since his three Supreme Court nominees in his first term swung the balance.

This should be a victory lap for Trump, who was out of office by the time Roe v. Wade was overturned. He'll be out of town but is expected to address the rally via prerecorded video message, and Vice President JD Vance will be a featured speaker. Among his flurry of initial actions and orders this week, Trump on Thursday pardoned several activists who had been jailed for blockading a Washington abortion provider.

“This is a significant moment in history,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America. “Yes, we have a march every year, but this one is pretty special. We have just been through the first presidential election since the Dobbs decision. There is a trifecta of pro-life Republicans in the White House and the House and the Senate.”

