Maryland man gets 12 years in prison for sharing child porn

A Maryland man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

The office of the U.S. Attorney in Maryland Robert Hur said Wednesday that 47-year-old Stephen Bayne Fields Jr. also must have supervised release for the rest of his life after leaving prison.

Records show Fields pleaded guilty in July to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say the Towson resident used multiple social media accounts between July and September 2018 to send and receive video and photographs of child pornography. Authorities say Fields sent messages saying he lived in Maryland and wanted "young girl pictures."

Authorities say Fields used as profile pictures the photos of a woman he knew. They say his aliases were variations of her name.