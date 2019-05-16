Correction: Texas-Police Shooting story

In a story May 15 about the shooting of a Houston-area woman by a police officer, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Pamela Turner was shot in the parking lot of an east Houston department store and a rally was held there Wednesday. The demonstration was held in the parking lot of the Baytown apartment complex where Turner was shot.

Medical examiner: Police shooting of Texas woman a homicide

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old Houston-area woman by a police officer a homicide.

Online records show the Harris County Medical Examiner's office found Pamela Turner's death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Baytown police have said one of their officers shot Turner Monday night after she shocked him with his own Taser. On Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Dougherty announced that he had called in the Texas Rangers to conduct the investigation with the Harris County district attorney. He said he was calling in the elite Texas Department of Public Safety investigative unit to assure Pamela Turner's family of a thorough, comprehensive investigation of her death.

A video of the incident shows Turner and the officer struggling after he tries to arrest her. Something flashes as they grapple on the ground, and the officer is seen withdrawing and firing five shots.

The medical examiner's finding doesn't indicate a crime was committed.

The Baytown Police Department continues with its internal affairs investigation of the actions of the officer, whose identity hasn't been revealed.

Meanwhile, a group of demonstrators led by Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth rallied Wednesday in protest against the police shooting. The demonstration unfolded in the parking lot of the Baytown apartment complex where Turner lived and was shot.