Medical helicopter carrying a pilot and 2 hospital workers crashes in Mississippi

Officials say a medical transport helicopter with three people on board crashed in Mississippi

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. -- A medical transport helicopter with a pilot and two hospital workers on board crashed in Mississippi on Monday, officials said.

The AirCare copter was not carrying any patients when it crashed in Madison County north of the capital of Jackson, according to a statement from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The statement did not say if there were any injuries or deaths.

Television station WAPT reported that at least one person was killed. Authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route, the station said.