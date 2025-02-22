Federal prosecutors say a member of the San Carlos Apache tribe has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire

Member of an Arizona tribe is arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire on reservation

PHOENIX -- A member of the San Carlos Apache tribe was arrested Friday for allegedly starting a wildfire that destroyed 21 homes and forced hundreds of people on the southeastern Arizona reservation to evacuate, federal prosecutors said.

Keanu Rudy Dude, 25, was charged with arson in the July 2024 fire that burned more than 3 square miles (7.8 square kilometers), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. He was arrested on an outstanding indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Phoenix.

A lawyer for Dude did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The fire damaged power lines — causing a temporary power outage — and took a week to fully contain, authorities said. A state of emergency was declared to help members of the tribe.

No one was injured in the Watch Fire, but the tribe’s chairman, Terry Rambler, described it at the time as the “most serious structural fire” on the reservation in decades.

Dude will have his initial court appearance Feb. 24.

Tribal officials have said he has a criminal record.

No other information about Dude’s arrest or a possible motive was immediately released.