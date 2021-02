New Mexico State Police say officer shot, killed on highway

New Mexico’s state police agency says one of its officers has been killed in a shooting along a highway

Multiple agencies responded to the confrontation along Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico. A state police spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

State police say the shooting took place in Luna County, while other police reports suggest it was farther east, near Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Police Department closed the interstate near the shooting scene and told drivers to use a different route until the investigation has been completed.

No other information was immediately available.