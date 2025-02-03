Michigan county will remove 'peacemakers' Bible verse from jail entrance

A Bible verse will be removed from the entrance of a new jail in central Michigan after critics said it was a government endorsement of religion

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- A Bible verse will be removed from the entrance of a new jail in central Michigan after critics said it was a government endorsement of religion.

“Blessed are the peacekeepers for they shall be called the children of God” was prominently displayed at the Isabella County criminal justice center. It is attributed to Jesus Christ in the New Testament.

Sheriff Michael Main said he wanted to honor first responders and law enforcement, not promote religion. But he said the words will be removed, the Morning Sun reported.

“To ensure that the intended message remains clear and inclusive, we will develop a new slogan that continues to express our appreciation for public safety personnel,” Main told the newspaper.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to county officials, saying the message on the building would violate U.S. Supreme Court decisions about the separation between church and state.

“This is explicitly a Christian quote, and only a Christian quote," attorney Samantha Lawrence wrote.

The jail will open soon.