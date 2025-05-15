Drunken driver sentenced to 25 years for birthday party crash that killed 2 kids

A drunken driver who crashed her SUV into a birthday party at a Michigan boat club has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison

FILE - The trial continues for Marshella Chidester, who leaves her court seat during a break in the Monroe County Courthouse courtroom, March 6, 2025, in Monroe, Mich. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

MONROE, Mich. -- A drunken driver who crashed her SUV into a birthday party at a Michigan boat club, killing two children, was sentenced Thursday to at least 25 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Marshella Chidester sat just a few feet away as the parents of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips described the impact of the devastating loss last year at what was supposed to be a celebration.

“That grief has been unbearable. ... She took everything in my life and destroyed it," Mariah Dodds said through tears.

Security video showed an SUV zipping along a dusty, pitted road at 44 mph (71 kph) before crashing into the side of the Swan Boat Club, near Lake Erie, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Detroit.

Chidester, 67, was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges after a four-day trial in March in Monroe County. Her blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit to drive, according to evidence.

Chidester's trial lawyer suggested a leg problem could have caused her to press hard on the gas pedal, a claim the jury rejected.

Because of her age, Chidester could die in prison before she becomes eligible for parole in 25 years.

“I've asked the Lord to forgive me,” Chidester said in court, “and I ask you to at least look into your heart and at some point if you can possibly forgive me, I would appreciate that so much.”

Chidester lived close to the boat club and had many personal connections to it, her lawyer said. Her father started it, she was a former commodore and she held her wedding reception there, her lawyer said.