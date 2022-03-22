Michigan judge sets aside brothers' 1997 murder convictions

A Michigan judge has set aside the 1997 murder convictions of two brothers in the death of a family friend

LANSING, Mich. -- After serving nearly 25 years in prison, two Michigan brothers who were wrongfully convicted of murder in their early 20s will walk free from prison Tuesday after a judge set aside their convictions.

In July 1995, Margaret Midkiff, a family friend of George and Melvin DeJesus, was sexually assaulted and slain in her home in Pontiac. She was found bound with wire and a pillow was over her head. A year later, DNA evidence was matched to Brandon Gohagen.

No DNA evidence was ever found at the scene for the DeJesus brothers, Assistant Attorney General Robyn Frankel said Tuesday in Oakland County Court.

Gohagen testified in 1997 that the brothers made him sexually assault Midkiff, but they killed her. George and Melvin DeJesus were sentenced to life in prison while Gohagen received a deal for testifying against the brothers and was sentenced to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

But Gohagen acted alone, Frankel said. She said that during the 1990s, before and after Midkiff’s slaying, Gohagen sexually assaulted at least 12 women, including Rosalia Brantley, 22, who was found dead in a park, rolled up in a curtain. The killing occurred in 1994, before Midkiff’s death, but in 2017 Gohagen was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The Attorney General's Conviction Integrity Unit, led by Frankel, found witnesses who corroborated the alibis that the brothers presented at their 1997 trial, Frankel said, and discovered that Gohagen failed a pretrial polygraph test that was instrumental in the case.

Both brothers spoke over video at the hearing, where they expressed sorrow for what the Midkiff family has endured and offered to communicate with the family. No one from Midkiff's family spoke in court.

“I’m thankful that the truth is finally realized and hope that our family as well as Margaret's family can finally heal and put all of this behind us,” George DeJesus said. “My heart goes out to them and I will be praying for them. I just hope that one day maybe we can all heal and our families can have the relationship we once had before it was taken from us.”

———

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Nichols reported from Lansing.