Michigan woman who killed abusive husband freed from prison
A suburban Detroit woman who said she fatally shot her husband in self-defense has been released from prison after serving 20 months
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A suburban Detroit woman who said she fatally shot her husband in self-defense was released from prison Tuesday after serving 20 months.
Talbot, 53, was eligible for parole after serving her minimum sentence. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Milosz Szczepanowicz of Waterford Township in Oakland County.
Talbot said her husband had beaten her for days and threatened to kill her and their son. She was admitted to a hospital for her injuries.