Michigan woman pleads no contest to felony animal cruelty

A southeastern Michigan woman accused of operating a puppy mill has pleaded no contest to a charge of felony animal cruelty.

The (Toledo, Ohio) Blade reports that 54-year-old Sharon Kay Evans entered the plea Wednesday before the start of the second day of her trial.

She's scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office in December 2017 and January 2018 seized 213 dogs, 32 horses, five cats, two peacocks, and a donkey from her property in Rome Township, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Many of the female dogs and horses were pregnant when they were seized.

Another 14 dogs, multiple cats, a peacock, an African grey parrot, and numerous other fowl were removed in March 2018 .

