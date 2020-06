Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base The military says an early-morning shooting has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said.

The base’s emergency services members responded to the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m., a statement from the military said. Officials said there is no risk to other personnel, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately released.

The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said the military alone is investigating. He would not say if anyone was in custody or was being sought in connection with the shooting.

Further information was expected to be released Monday afternoon, Tiggs said.

The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Grand Forks. The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees, Tiggs said.