Milwaukee man sentenced to life for killing daughter's mom

A Milwaukee man who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter’s mother and is charged with killing the couple's girl has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter's mother and is charged with killing the couple's girl was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dariaz Higgins, 37, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring a 4-year-old girl who was with Robinson.

Authorities said Higgins shot at the pair as they were walking toward an apartment where he had told them they would find 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, the daughter of Robinson and Higgins. That was several days after Higgins allegedly killed the toddler, who was the subject of a nationwide search.

Noelani's body was found in a blanket in a highway ditch in southern Minnesota, and Higgins is charged there with unintentional second-degree murder in her death.

“I can’t imagine anything more cruel than to have mom come to Milwaukee and lead her on a goose chase knowing the child is already dead,” Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz told Higgins.

The judge said she was taken aback by Higgins' comments in court Monday when he said Robinson had stolen from him and was using their child as a bargaining chip, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“You’re still blaming the victim,” Protasiewicz said. “I was stunned to hear that come out of your mouth.”