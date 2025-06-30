Milwaukee police officer dies after he and his partner were shot in an alley

A Milwaukee police officer has died after being shot while responding to a call about a person with a weapon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Milwaukee police officer who was shot Thursday while responding to a call died three days later, the police department announced on Sunday.

Officer Kendall Corder, 32, died Sunday as a result of the injuries he suffered in the shooting. His partner was also shot but survived.

The two officers, both six-year veterans of the department, were responding to a call about a person with a weapon when they were both unexpectedly fired upon in an alley. The officers were not able to return fire, the police department said.

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested but criminal charges have yet to be filed. The police department did not name the suspect.

“MPD is forever grateful for Officer Corder’s courage in the line of duty,” the police department said in a release announcing his death. “We grieve for his family, friends, loved ones, his partner, and every member of his MPD family whose hearts are shattered by his loss.”

Corder is the sixth Milwaukee police officer shot and killed since 2018.