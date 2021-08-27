Milwaukee suburban school won't offer students free lunch

A suburban Milwaukee school district is meeting to possibly reconsider opting out of a federally funded free meal program

August 27, 2021, 8:55 PM
3 min read

MILWAUKEE -- A suburban Milwaukee school district is meeting to possibly reconsider opting out of a federally funded free meal program, a move that met with widespread criticism from parents after school board members said they were concerned participating students would “become spoiled.”

The Waukesha school board planned a special meeting Monday to discuss its participation in the program. The meeting comes after parents and other advocates put pressure on the board to reconsider. The Alliance for Education in Waukesha held a rally outside the district office on Friday to call for reinstating the program.

Administrators opted into the supplemental program last year during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school board has decided to end it, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“As we get back to whatever you want to believe normal means, we have decisions to make,” Joseph Como, president of the school board, said in a meeting. “I would say this is part of normalization.”

Board member Karin Rajnicek said the free program made it easy for families to “become spoiled.” Darren Clark, assistant superintendent for business services, said he feared there would be a “slow addiction” to the service.

Waukesha students from low-income families will still be able to apply for free or reduced-price meals under the traditional National School Lunch Program.

In addition, as was practice before the pandemic, young students in grades lower than high school who come to school without a packed lunch, money or an accepted lunch program application, may be given cheaper meals of cheese sandwiches, finance director Sheri Stack said.

“Essentially we’re going back to the pre-COVID times,” Como said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to extend the Seamless Summer Option during the pandemic to offer free meals year-round has allowed for more COVID-safe practices by eliminating the need to collect payments and allowing meals to be served more easily in classrooms or outside.

The decision also allowed students to be fed regardless of their ability to pay, qualify, convince their parents to fill out forms, or withstand stigma associated with qualifying. Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force, said the program is vital for ensuring access to food.

All districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program were eligible to extend the Seamless Summer Option. Of the 97% of Wisconsin school districts that were eligible, Waukesha is the only one to opt out of the extension this school year, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

Waukesha School Board Treasurer Patrick McCaffery said in a meeting he had not been aware that all school meals were being provided for free. He said he was confident that students who couldn’t afford meals would be able to qualify under the traditional program.

“Our administrative team has never let a large amount of kids fall between the cracks and it’s not going to happen next year,” McCaffery said. “I think anyone that’s concerned about it, their concerns are not needed.”

Top Stories

The source of COVID-19: What we know

Apr 07, 4:38 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

21 minutes ago

Afghanistan updates: At least 170 Afghans killed in the Kabul attack, official says

44 minutes ago

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

2 hours ago

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

Aug 27, 12:49 PM

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care guilty

Aug 27, 1:29 PM

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

2 hours ago

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

Aug 27, 12:49 PM

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care guilty

Aug 27, 1:29 PM

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

Top Stories

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

2 hours ago

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Aug 27, 7:24 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events