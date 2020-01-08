Milwaukee teen: Man started shooting after snowball hit car One of two Milwaukee children shot by a man because they threw a snowball at his car says he didn't expect the driver to retaliate

“I didn't think twice,” 13-year-old Nicholas Johnson told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. Johnson said he didn't see the driver react to the snowball hitting his vehicle Saturday night. "He just got out of the car and started shooting.”

Johnson was shot in the arm and a 12-year-old girl who was with him was also wounded. Both are expected to survive. They were among a group of children who were throwing snowballs at passing cars in a neighborhood on the north side of Milwaukee.

Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a white Toyota, but they haven't arrested anyone.

Police did not immediately respond to a phone message and email asking for updates on the case. The 12-year-old girl has not been identified.

Johnson's mother, Kimberly Yancey, told CBS the driver should have handled the situation differently.

"He got out and started shooting at them, instead of saying, 'Why y'all throw a snowball at my car?' He didn't say nothing.”