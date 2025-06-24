Minnesota lawmaker shot to death at home to lie in state at Capitol ahead of funeral

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, will lie in state in the state Capitol Rotunda on Friday, a day ahead of their funeral

A candlelight vigil for former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were fatally shot, at the state Capitol, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Nikolas Liepins)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were gunned down earlier this month in what authorities say was a politically motivated killing, will lie in state in the state Capitol Rotunda on Friday, a day ahead of their funeral, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

Hortman will be the first woman and one of fewer than 20 Minnesotans accorded the honor.

The Hortmans were shot to death in their home in the northern Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park early June 14. Before that, authorities say, the gunman wounded another Democrat, Sen. John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, who lived a few miles away in Champlin.

The Hortmans' golden retriever, Gilbert, who was seriously wounded in the attack and later had to be euthanized, will also lie in state with the couple. The public can pay their respects at the Capitol from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.

A private funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A livestream will be available on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s YouTube channel.

Vance Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, faces state and federal murder and other charges in the shootings. He surrendered June 15 after what authorities have called the largest search in Minnesota history. His next court appearance is also on Friday. Two of the six federal counts against him can carry the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors allege Boelter also stopped at the homes of two other lawmakers that night and had dozens of other Democrats as potential targets, including officials in other states.

A lifelong friend, David Carlson, told The Associated Press last week that Boelter had been struggling to find work and was wrestling with a “darkness that was inside of him” at the time of the shootings. He said Boelter did not hold back when it came to his distaste for Democrats but he never seemed threatening or talked to him about any of the officials who he allegedly targeted.

Boelter’s federal defenders have declined to comment on the case. He remains jailed and has not entered a plea.