Missing Arkansas inmate found hiding on prison's roof

A convicted killer who disappeared from an Arkansas prison has been found hiding on its roof.

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler says authorities found inmate Calvin Adams on Tuesday hiding underneath a large ventilation hood on the roof of the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

Tyler says Adams had apparently been hiding on the roof since he went missing early Monday. She says he managed to climb onto the roof but was stranded because there was nowhere else to go.

She says he will be moved to a maximum security area of the prison.

Adams is serving a life sentence without parole for a 1994 killing.

This story has been corrected to show that Adams is serving a life sentence for a 1994 killing, not a 1995 killing.