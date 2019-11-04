Former Mississippi prison officer admits inmate assault

A woman who worked as an officer in a Mississippi prison has pleaded guilty to beating an inmate.

A statement from federal prosecutors says 29-year-old Sharalyn McClain pleaded guilty Monday to violating the rights of a prisoner who was assaulted at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in 2016.

Two other officers previously pleaded guilty to beating the man, who isn't identified in a Justice Department release.

The statement says McClain and the others entered a cell where they kicked, punched and stomped an inmate while he lay face down on the floor on a mattress.

McClain faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment at a sentencing set for Feb. 7.

Another former guard got five years in prison, and the third defendant awaits sentencing.