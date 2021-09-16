Missouri officer dies after being shot responding to call

Authorities say a Missouri police officer who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a man who opened fire on officers and was also killed

September 16, 2021, 11:08 AM
1 min read

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Missouri police officer who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a man who opened fire on officers and was also killed, authorities said.

Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was hospitalized with critical injuries following the Wednesday morning shooting and later died, the Independence Police Department said late Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two officers went to a residence in Independence about 11:30 a.m. in response to a call to dispatch and were met by a man who fired a handgun at the officers.

Madrid-Evans was shot and the other officer returned fire, police said. The man who fired at the officers, later identified by the highway patrol as Cody L. Harrison, 33, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead a the scene.

The highway patrol was investigating. Additional information was expected to be released by police Thursday.

Madrid-Evans began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in January and graduated in July. He had entered the department’s Field Training Officer program, the department said.

Top Stories

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Trump aftershocks still felt in both parties: The Note

2 hours ago

SpaceX successfully launches 1st all-civilian flight into Earth's orbit

Sep 15, 11:26 PM

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

Sep 16, 12:59 AM

Top Stories

Bombshell new book

Sep 15, 7:31 AM

Trump aftershocks still felt in both parties: The Note

2 hours ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

New Pfizer data makes case for booster shots 6 months after primary doses

Sep 15, 4:18 PM

Top Stories

Bombshell new book

Sep 15, 7:31 AM

Trump aftershocks still felt in both parties: The Note

2 hours ago

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

Sep 15, 6:02 PM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Sep 14, 5:57 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events