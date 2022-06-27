Missouri State Highway Patrol official says 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment

Missouri State Highway Patrol official says 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment

ByThe Associated Press
June 27, 2022, 6:13 PM

MENDON, Mo. -- Missouri State Highway Patrol official says 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events