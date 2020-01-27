Mom of two missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located

FILE - This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho -- Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located.

The Kaua'i Police Department announced Sunday that Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had been staying on Kaua'i, and that they were served with a legal document on Saturday ordering Lori Vallow to produce the children. On Sunday, police executed a search warrant.

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019. Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, initially lied to investigators about where the children were. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them, the adults had disappeared.

Lori Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in Arizona last summer. Cox also died in December of an undisclosed cause.

Daybell's last wife Tammy Daybell died in October of what the family called “natural causes,” last fall, but police in Idaho have since exhumed her remains for further investigation. The findings of that investigation have not been released. Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell married two weeks after Tammy Daybell's death.

Neither Lori Vallow nor Chad Daybell have been charged or arrested, Kaua'i police said Sunday.