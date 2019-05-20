Mom of 5 slain children sobs on stand at ex-husband's trial

The mother of five slain children fell into heaving sobs during the death penalty trial of her ex-husband.

Amber Kyzer frequently wiped away tears during her hour of testimony Monday at the Lexington County Courthouse.

When a prosecutor asked her to read a letter she wrote her oldest daughter about her divorce from Timothy Jones Jr., she got only a few sentences in. She sobbed "my babies, my babies, oh god" after reading the part where she told her 8-year-old daughter both her mother and father loved her very much.

Jones, the father of all five of the victims, showed no emotion.

Jones is charged with five counts of murder. Prosecutors said he killed his children, ages 8, 7, 6, 2 and 1, in their Lexington home in August 2014.